RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will throw a simulated game on Monday, limited to three innings and 45 pitches, and if all goes well, he will be sent out on assignment to Triple- A Tacoma next Saturday. Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 24 with a strained right latissimus dorsi.

RHP Jesus Sucre pitched a scoreless eighth inning, marking his first career appearance on the mound. Sucre, a backup catcher, was informed in the seventh inning that he would help spare a Seattle bullpen taxed by abbreviated starts on consecutive days. Sucre faced the minimum, getting Astros LF Preston Tucker to hit into a double play.

RHP Felix Hernandez suffered through what was statistically the worst start of his career, allowing eight earned runs on five hits (including two home runs) and two walks while recording just one out. It marked the shortest non-injury outing of his career and the most earned runs allowed. Hernandez had been undefeated on the road this season.

1B Logan Morrison finished 1-for-4 with a single in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 17 games dating to April 8, 2011. Morrison is batting .343 (23-for-67) during that span, and his hitting streak is the second longest by an opposing player behind Reds 1B Joey Votto (23 games).