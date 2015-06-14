LHP Mike Montgomery limited the Astros to just one run on six hits over six innings in Saturday’s win, becoming just the second pitcher in club history to work six-plus innings while allowing two runs or less in each of his first three career starts. RHP Bob Stoddard accomplished the feat in 1981.

RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and pitched two scoreless innings to relieve a strained bullpen. Farquhar began the season with Seattle, posting an 0-3 record with a 6.46 ERA in 20 relief appearances before being optioned to Tacoma on May 25. He was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five appearances with the Rainiers.

OF Rickie Weeks was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Danny Farquhar on the 25-man roster.

1B Logan Morrison recorded his third career multihomer game and his first this season. Morrison has hit safely in each of his 18 games at Minute Maid Park, which is the second-longest streak by an opposing player (Reds 1B Joey Votto has a 23-game hitting streak in Houston). Morrison is batting .347 (25-for-72) during the streak.