LHP Mike Montgomery has been a pleasant find for the Mariners thus far. Since making his major league debut June 2, Montgomery has gone 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA. The 25-year-old appeared in 164 minor league games in the Kansas City and Tampa Bay systems before making his Mariners debut in June. He is scheduled to make his fourth major league start Thursday, when the Mariners wrap up a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

LHP James Paxton is still a ways from returning to action, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game. Paxton, who has been on the disabled list since May 29, experienced a setback in his rehab from a strained finger. McClendon did not know when Paxton would be cleared to start throwing again.

RHP Carson Smith earned his third save of the season Wednesday night, and this one was relatively easy. LHP Charlie Furbush came on to open the ninth, retiring two consecutive left-handers before Smith got the final out in Seattle’s 2-0 win over San Francisco.

RHP Fernando Rodney could be on the verge of regaining his closer’s role, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game. Rodney pitched three consecutive one-inning outings without allowing a run in non-save situations. McClendon told reporters he may use Rodney on nights when fill-in closer Carson Smith needs a rest. “Listen, we need Fernando Rodney if we’re going to be successful this year,” McClendon said. “I think he’s well on his way back to being that pitcher that we all want him to be.”

2B Robinson Cano had an interesting stretch in the middle of Wednesday’s game. After driving in Seattle’s second run with a one-out double in the sixth, Cano got caught leaning off second base one out later. He was then charged with a throwing error in the top of the seventh, when his toss toward first base came up a couple feet short before bouncing off the glove of 1B Logan Morrison.

CF Austin Jackson had the big hit of Wednesday’s game, although it easily could have been scored a three-base error. With C Mike Zunino on first base, Jackson roped a ball into the right-center-field gap. Giants CF Angel Pagan appeared to have a bead on the ball, but he didn’t reach his glove far enough to catch it. Jackson was awarded an RBI triple, even though the relay throw went to home plate as Jackson rounded second base.