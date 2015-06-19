OF Dustin Ackley started at second base for the first time since Sept. 21, 2013. Ackley was a late replacement for Robinson Cano (back stiffness), and he went 0-for-4.

LHP Mike Montgomery recovered from a rough second inning to throw 7 1/3 innings Thursday night. He allowed four earned runs, matching his season total through his first three starts, on seven hits and two walks.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has struggled in back-to-back outings, allowing three hits, three walks and four runs in a total of one inning. He allowed a hit, a walk and two runs during the eighth inning Thursday without getting an out.

3B Kyle Seager was a late scratch before Thursday’s game because of what the team was calling food poisoning. Seager had the second-longest streak of consecutive games played in the majors at 192, but the string ended. The longest streak, 234 by Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, coincidentally ended Thursday, too.

LHP Roenis Elias was on quite a roll before getting knocked around in his most recent start. He held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of six starts before Houston tagged him for seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs in a 13-0 Astros victory last weekend. Elias is scheduled to get another shot at Houston on Friday night when the Mariners host the Astros in the opener of a three-game series.

DH Nelson Cruz ended an 0-for-14 slump with a first-inning single Thursday. He went 1-for-3 despite experiencing a stomach ailment just before the game started. “Looking back,” manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward, “I probably shouldn’t have played Cruz.” The slugger has gone 78 consecutive plate appearances without a home run. He had 18 homers in his first 195 plate appearances through May 27.

2B Robinson Cano was a late scratch before Thursday’s game because of a stiff lower back. Dustin Ackley replaced him in the lineup, making his first start at second base since September 2013. The Mariners hope Cano will be back in the lineup Friday.