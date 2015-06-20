RHP Taijuan Walker is beginning to fit the bill of the Mariners’ top prospect. The 22-year-old Walker, who struggled early in his first season as a full-time starter, has a 3-1 record and 1.55 ERA over his past four starts. But he’s scheduled to start Saturday’s game against a Houston team that lit him up for nine hits and eight runs in three innings the last time he faced the Astros.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw somewhere around 50 pitches for Class A Everett on Saturday, his first rehab start since going on the disabled list in late April. Iwakuma last pitched on April 24, having been shut down because of a strained right latissiumus dorsi muscle.

3B Kyle Seager returned to the lineup Friday after missing one game with flu-like symptoms. He went 1 for 4. Seager struck out on each of his first two at-bats, stranding five runners on base, but he came back to drive in a run with a fifth-inning single to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead. Seager sat out Thursday’s game, ending a 192-game streak of consecutive games played -- tied for the ninth-longest streak in Mariners history.

LHP Roenis Elias gave up solo home runs on his first and final pitches of Friday’s game but was pretty dominant in between, beating the same Astros team that torched him in a 13-0 win six days earlier. Elias allowed four hits and two runs while striking out a career-high 10 over seven innings.

2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup Friday after missing one game with a sore back. Cano showed no signs of injury while going 3-for-4 and scoring twice in the Mariners’ 5-2 win over Houston.

DH Mark Trumbo had just one RBI in his first 44 at-bats as a Mariner entering Friday’s game, then he drove in three more on his first three at-bats of the night. “Not all of those are the prettiest way to get them in, but they’re every bit as effective,” Trumbo said after driving in runs on an RBI single and two groundouts.