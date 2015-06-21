RHP Taijuan Walker turned in another solid start Saturday despite issuing two home runs in the second inning. He struck out a career-high 11 batters while giving up five hits and three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma took the mound for the first time since April 20 on Saturday night, pitching 3 2/3 innings in a rehab stint for Class A Everett. Iwakuma threw 56 pitches, striking out three without issuing a walk. His next rehab start is likely to come at Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (15-day disabled list, strained lat muscle) made his first rehab stint Saturday. He threw 56 pitches in 3 2/3 innings at Class A Everett.

RF Nelson Cruz ended a 22-game homerless streak with a solo shot in the third inning on Saturday. Cruz had gone 83 plate appearances without a homer dating to a May 27 game in Tampa Bay. He hit 18 home runs in his first 44 games but needed 23 more to hit No. 19. Cruz went 1-for-2 against Houston starter Dallas Keuchel and is now 6-for-12 with two home runs against the Astros ace in his career.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched well in a crucial situation Saturday night against the Astros, when he came into a two-run game with two runners on in the seventh inning and got the Mariners out of the jam. Seattle’s displaced closer could be in line to get a shot at earning that role back again soon.

LHP J.A. Happ will be looking for his first win since May 9 when he takes the mound on Sunday afternoon at Safeco Field. The Mariners have scored just two total runs in his past three starts, leaving him with an 0-2 record during that span. Happ will be making his third start against Houston this season, having gone 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in the first two.

DH Mark Trumbo hit his first home run as a Mariner on Saturday, and it should come as little surprise that it was against Houston ace Dallas Keuchel. In 10 career at-bats against Keuchel, Trumbo is hitting .500 with two home runs.