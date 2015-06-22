RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been cleared to make another rehab start after going 3 1/3 innings for Class A Everett on Saturday night. Iwakuma, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 and was making his first start at any level since April 20, is expected to be on the mound Thursday for Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Sunday’s game that Iwakuma is likely to need at least three rehab starts before he’ll be considered for the Seattle rotation again.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has given up at least one run in each of his past three outings. He pitched two innings in Sunday’s loss, allowing two hits and two earned runs, with the big blow coming on a two-run homer by the Astros’ Colby Rasmus in the seventh. Over his three most recent appearances, Wilhelmsen has given up five hits and five runs over three innings.

C Jesus Sucre went hitless again Sunday and is now just 1-for-23 this season. When starter Mike Zunino gets a rest, the Mariners get virtually no offense out of the catching position.

SS Brad Miller, who has just 46 starts at shortstop this season, was charged with his seventh error at the position Sunday. Miller let a sharp grounder go through his legs in a key situation during Sunday’s fifth inning, allowing an unearned run to score as Houston took a 3-1 lead.

OF Rickie Weeks, designated for assignment on June 13, was released by the Mariners on Sunday. Weeks, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, hit .167/.263/.250 with two home runs and nine RBIs over 37 games.

RHP Felix Hernandez hasn’t gotten caught up in the whole Kansas City Royals fever that swept over baseball over the past year. He hasn’t faced the Royals since 2013, as his turn in the rotation missed the two Kansas City series last season and the two teams have yet to meet in 2015. Hernandez, who lost 3-1 when he faced a third-place Royals team in September 2013, is scheduled to start Monday’s game against Kansas City at Safeco Field.

LHP J.A. Happ extended his winless streak to eight games while suffering the loss in Houston’s 6-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday. Happ only allowed two earned runs, but he did not have one of his better outings. He threw 101 pitches over five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs total, while walking two. The last time Happ earned a win was on May 9, in a 7-2 victory over the Oakland A‘s.

1B Logan Morrison was back in the leadoff spot Sunday, when CF Austin Jackson was getting the day off. Morrison has been pretty solid when hitting first, and he made some things happen again Sunday while leading off the first and fifth innings. He scored Seattle’s first two runs after leading off the first with a walk and hitting a double down the right-field line to open the bottom of the fifth.