LF Dustin Ackley has fallen out of favor -- again. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 draft was on the bench for the third consecutive game Monday, and he has been in the starting lineup only once since June 15. Ackley, who has never hit above .253 in three full seasons with the team, is batting .190 this season. OF Seth Smith has replaced him as the left-handed option in left field, while Nelson Cruz and Mark Trumbo are serving as full-time right fielder and designated hitter, depending on the night. Ackley came on to pinch-hit for RF Nelson Cruz in the seventh inning Monday and struck out with a runner on third base.

LHP Mike Montgomery will face one of his former organizations for the second time in four starts Tuesday. The 25-year-old starter, who made his major league debut June 2, spent his first five seasons in the Kansas City system. He already pitched seven strong innings against Tampa Bay, the team that traded him in March, and he is scheduled to have a shot at the Royals on Tuesday night in Seattle.

LHP James Paxton is scheduled to meet with a team doctor sometime this week to discuss the strained finger that has kept him out since May 29. The injured left middle finger hasn’t healed as the team expected. Paxton was supposed to be throwing by now, if not close to being back on the active roster, but he has been shut down because of ongoing discomfort.

RF Nelson Cruz came out in the seventh inning Monday when his pelvic bone popped out of place, but the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

2B Robinson Cano hit his first home run since May 30, a solo shot in the first inning Monday that gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead over the Royals. Cano drove in a run for the third consecutive game, a streak that he managed only one other time this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez got roughed up for five hits and a walk during the second and third innings Monday, and that was enough to saddle him with his fourth loss of the season. Hernandez, who led the American League with 10 wins entering the game, allowed nine hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings. It marked the fourth time in 15 starts this season that Hernandez allowed more than three earned runs in a game. “They just pestered him -- I think they hit one ball hard all night. That’s baseball,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

CF Austin Jackson was hitless in 11 at-bats before leading off the seventh inning Monday with a double to left. He moved to third on a wild pitch but ended up getting stranded there. It marked the second time during the current homestand that Jackson led off with an extra-base hit but never got past third base.