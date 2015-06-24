LF Dustin Ackley got a start in the outfield for the first time in nine games Tuesday night, when he got the nod against Kansas City RHP Jeremy Guthrie. Ackley entered the game with a .600 batting average (6-for-10) and two home runs against Guthrie in his career, then he added two more hits off Guthrie. He’s now 9-for-13 with four doubles and three home runs in his career against Guthrie. Ackley’s only start since June 14 had been as a last-minute replacement for injured 2B Robinson Cano last Thursday.

LHP Mike Montgomery pitched the first complete-game shutout of his professional career Tuesday, when he allowed only four hits in a 7-0 win over Kansas City. The Royals drafted Montgomery in 2008 but traded him after the 2011 season. He never got past Triple-A with the Kansas City or Tampa Bay organizations and made his major-league debut in May. Over five starts, Montgomery has a 2.04 ERA while holding four of his five opponents to two runs or fewer.

LHP Roenis Elias is coming off one of his best starts of the season, and he’s had a few good ones since being called up from Triple-A in late April. His last time out, Elias allowed four hits and two runs -- both coming on solo homers -- with 10 strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. It marked the seventh time in 11 starts this season that Elias has held an opponent to two runs or fewer. He is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against Kansas City, a team he last faced in June 2014 (6 2/3 innings, five hits, one run allowed).

DH Nelson Cruz was in the starting lineup Tuesday night, despite having to have his pelvic bone popped back into place during the previous night’s game. Cruz went 0-for-4 but didn’t show any signs of the injury.

2B Robinson Cano continues to swing a hot bat. He went 2-for-5 Tuesday and is now 8-for-22 with three doubles and a home run this homestand.