Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 27, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) made his second rehab start Thursday, throwing four scoreless innings for Triple-A Tacoma. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four. “Overall, I‘m not satisfied with today,” Iwakuma told the (Tacoma) News Tribune through an interpreter. “I had to fight some mechanics. I was able to get some of the balls down, but some of the balls I left up in the zone. I thought I had good arm speed and good arm angle, so I think I‘m going in the right direction.” Iwakuma pitched 3 2/3 innings at Class A Everett last weekend, and he is expected to make at least one more rehab start after Thursday before the Mariners decide whether he is ready to return from the 15-day disabled list.

