RHP Taijuan Walker gave up one run on seven hits in seven innings to earn a victory over the Angels Friday night. Walker struck out six and did not walk a batter. Walker has not walked a batter in his last three starts. “Probably just trusting his stuff,” Mariners C Mike Zunino said when asked about Walker’s improved control. “When you can trust throwing in the zone and filling the strike zone up, it helps in a variety of ways. Guys know you’re going to be in the strike zone and they’re going to be swinging a little bit more. He’s getting a lot of quick outs, which helps his pitch count. He can attack guys like that; hitters have to make the adjustment, not him.” The only run Walker allowed came on a first-inning home run by CF Mike Trout.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (strained lat muscle) will make his next rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma against Las Vegas. The next course of action will be determined after his Tuesday start.

2B Robinson Cano is hitting .333 (10 for 30) with five runs, three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in his past eight games. He’s now hitting .246, and has been over .300 only once all season (.304 on April 25).

LHP J.A. Happ will start Saturday against the Angels. Happ has lost each of his last three starts, compiling in ERA of 6.08. He is 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

OF Mark Trumbo played in his first game at Angel Stadium Friday since he was traded by the Angels to the Diamondbacks following the 2013 season. “It’s a fun day, sure,” Trumbo said before taking the field Friday. “There’s a lot of emotions, but I‘m excited I get a chance to play in a familiar place. ... Being traded in the offseason was a lot easier than in-season. It’s not the easiest thing in the world.” Trumbo, who was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners June 3, went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk on Friday.