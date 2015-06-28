C Mike Zunino had his second multi-hit game in three days as he continued his recovery from a prolonged slump. Zunino went 2-for-4 with a home run, his eighth of the year, and scored two runs on Saturday against the Angels. He now has five hits in his last 14 at-bats after enduring a 4-for-55 slump from June 1 to June 22. During the slump, Zunino struck out 26 times.

SS Brad Miller continued his recent offensive surge on the road Saturday, going 2-for-4 in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In his past nine road games, Miller is batting .393 (11-for-28) with three doubles and three runs.

2B Robinson Cano left Saturday’s game in the seventh inning after feeling dizziness. Cano was hit in the head with a throw from Angels SS Taylor Featherston while sliding into second base during a double play in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss. Cano passed Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol and is considered day to day after suffering a head contusion.

LHP J.A. Happ retired 11 batters in a row and 17 of 18 between the first and sixth innings Saturday but suffered his fourth consecutive loss. Happ allowed four runs, five hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out six in a 4-2 loss to the Angels. He has not won in nine successive starts since May 9.