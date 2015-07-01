LHP Mike Montgomery threw a one-hitter for his second consecutive shutout, leading the Mariners to a 5-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

C Brad Miller hit his seventh homer of the year on Tuesday and that it came off of Ian Kennedy is no surprise. Miller is three for four against Kennedy, with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs.

RF/DH Nelson Cruz enters another round of interleague play and that brings a smile to his face. Cruz has hit 30 home runs in interleague play. His 29 homers since 2008 are tied for the fourth-highest behind Toronto’s Jose Bautista (39) and Edwin Encarnacion (32) and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and he is tied with the Yankees’ Mark Teixeira. Cruz was in an NL park against the Padres and that’s a good thing in interleague play. Sixteen of his interleague homers have come when he plays right field, as he is doing in San Diego.

2B Robinson Cano continues to bat in the No. 2 hole of the lineup as the Mariners are hoping something jolts him from first-half woes. Cano said he’s trying to be more aggressive in the strike zone. Manager Lloyd McClendon said part of the reasoning for the change was the Mariners not having a DH in their lineup while playing in a National League park.

RHP Felix Hernandez exited after six innings in Anaheim on Sunday with a cramp. But manager Lloyd McClendon said it was nothing more than that. “The heat got to him,” he said. “He was just out of gas.” Hernandez is scheduled to make his next start.

1B Logan Morrison continues to shine in the lead-off spot, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. “He’s doing a nice job,” McClendon said. “He’s seeing a lot of pitches and getting on base.”