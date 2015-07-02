FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Taijuan Walker has been credited with the win in each of his last five starts and is 6-1 over his last seven starts since May 29 with a 1.68 earned run average. He didn’t allow a walk Wednesday to stretch his walk-less streak to 27 1/3 innings. That is the fourth-longest streak without issuing a walk in Seattle history (the record is 38 innings set by Cliff Lee from June 2-29, 2010). Walker retired the Padres in order in five of the six innings he worked Wednesday with the only runners reaching coming on sa single and a hit batter in the fourth. He retired the first 10 Padres he faced and the last eight.

SS Brad Miller was 3-for-7 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the two-game series against the Padres. He is hitting .262 (22-for-84) over his past 25 games.

RF Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer Wednesday. Cruz’s 20th homer of the season came on his 35th birthday. Cruz is the 18th player in Mariners history to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break. Cruz is 7-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak. By the way, Cruz is hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a double, a triple, three homers and nine RBIs in six games played on his birthday.

RHP Fernando Rodney allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday, but did not allow a run. Since losing his closer job, Rodney has a 1.17 ERA (one run allowed on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
