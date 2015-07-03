LHP Roenis Elias (4-6) gave up three runs and three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Elias retired the first two batters he faced in the first inning but walked 2B Ben Zobrist, then gave up a double to DH Billy Butler and a two-run double to C Josh Phegley. “He gave us what he could, considering the first inning,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Elias. “The tough thing about the first inning is there were two outs, two strikes, no one on and he ends up giving up two runs. That cost him the ballgame.” Elias is 1-3 with an 8.55 ERA over his past four starts.

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist was designated for assignment Thursday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for SS Chris Taylor, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Bloomquist, 37, was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 1999 and played 622 games in two stints with the Mariners. He was batting .159 in 35 games this season.

LF Franklin Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a double and had the Mariners’ only hits Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Both hits came against LHP Scott Kazmir, who pitched eight shutout innings. Gutierrez raised his career average against Kazmir to .429 (9-for-21).

C Erik Kratz agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Mariners, his third organization in two weeks. The Red Sox acquired him off waivers from the Royals on June 21, and he spent two days on Boston’s roster but didn’t get into a game. When the Red Sox attempted to outright him to the minors, Kratz elected to become a free agent. He went 0-for-4 in four games for Kansas City earlier this season.

SS Chris Taylor was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and started in Seattle’s 4-0 loss to Oakland. He went 0-for-2 but played errorless defense. Taylor hit .129 in 20 games with the Mariners after being called up in early May but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 1. Last season, he hit .287 with eight doubles and nine RBIs in 47 games for the Mariners. To make room on the 25-man roster for Taylor, the Mariners designated veteran INF/OF Willie Bloomquist for assignment.