RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday when the Mariners sent down RHP Tom Wilhelmsen. Guaipe, 24, was 0-for-4 with five saves and a 3.94 ERA in 26 appearances for Tacoma. He pitched in one game for Seattle earlier this year, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees on June 1.

LHP Mike Montgomery had his 20-inning scoreless streak ended by a rare Sam Fuld home run but still managed to win his third consecutive start. Montgomery allowed a run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. “They’re a scrappy team,” Montgomery said of the A‘s. “I really didn’t have the put-away pitches that I wanted, but I got some good groundballs when I needed them. The bullpen came in and picked me up big time.” In his previous two starts, Montgomery shut out the Royals and the Padres.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will come off the disabled list to start Monday night against the Detroit Tigers. He has been sidelined since April 24 due to a strained right calf. In three starts, Iwakuma is 0-1 with a 6.61 ERA. He has fared well against the Tigers, going 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in four starts. He was expected to miss only a month with the injury, but the recovery time doubled.

LHP David Rollins was activated from the restricted list Saturday after the Mariners optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Triple-A Tacoma. Rollins missed the first 80 games of Seattle’s season while suspended for violating baseball’s substance-abuse policy. Rollins, 25, made seven scoreless appearances covering 9 1/3 innings for Tacoma during his suspension. He made his major league debut Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning at Oakland.

OF James Jones is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday when RHP Hisashi Iwakuma comes off the disabled list to start the series opener in Detroit. Jones is 0-for-12 in eight games for the Mariners this season with six strikeouts, two walks and a stolen base. Jones was called up from Tacoma on Saturday when the Mariners sent down OF Julio Morban.

RHP Fernando Rodney earned his 16th save Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 win over Oakland, but he kept it interesting. After retiring the first two batters, Rodney allowed a hit and a walk before getting LF Mark Canha to ground out to end the game. Rodney hasn’t allowed an earned run in his past nine appearances.

2B Robinson Cano told USA Today he is dealing with a stomach condition that makes it hard to remain nourished and saps him of energy.

OF Julio Morban was optioned to Double-A Jackson on Saturday after a two-day stay in the majors. He didn’t get into a game with the Mariners. He is hitting a combined .169/.289/.282 with one homer and seven RBIs in 22 games for Jackson Triple-A Tacoma this year.

RF Seth Smith delivered a two-out, two-run single to drive in the decisive runs Sunday in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Oakland. “He was very determined,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought the guy threw some pretty nasty pitches to him, but he stayed in there, really battled and found a hole.”