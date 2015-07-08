RHP Taijuan Walker is on quite a run going into his scheduled Tuesday start against the Tigers. Walker has won each of his past five starts, and since his final start of May he owns a 6-1 record and 1.68 ERA over a span of seven starts.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, activated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day, made his first major-league start since April 20 on Monday. Iwakuma gave up four solo home runs in a 12-5 defeat to the Tigers. He was charged with eight hits and five runs in five innings, throwing 60 pitches.

LHP David Rollins made his Safeco Field debut Monday night, having made his first major-league appearance at Oakland on July 4, and it’s fair to say that it didn’t go as planned. The 25-year-old reliever, who had to sit out the first 80 games after violating the league’s drug policy, allowed seven hits and four runs in an inning of work. Rollins came on in the sixth, ostensibly to clean up the mess made by fellow reliever Mayckol Guaipe, but he allowed seven singles to the nine batters he faced.

OF James Jones had a short stint in his latest call-up. Jones was on the roster for less than 24 hours, without playing a game, as the Mariners optioned him back to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to clear a spot for starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

UT Willie Bloomquist officially became a free agent after clearing waivers Monday. The 37-year-old Bloomquist had been designated for assignment on July 2 after hitting .159 in 35 games with Seattle this season.

2B Robinson Cano told USA Today that a digestive problem has plagued him over much of the past year, which may be a reason for the $240 million man’s struggles this season. He went 2-for-4 Monday and is now hitting .252 on the season, the first time in five seasons that he failed to make the All-Star team. Cano told the USA Today that he was reluctant to discuss his stomach problems for fear that it would look like an excuse. “I can’t eat the same way I did,” he told the newspaper in an interview held in Spanish. “It’s hard to deal with, especially being the first time this has happened to me.”

RHP Felix Hernandez was the only Seattle player named as an All-Star reserve Monday. It marks the fifth consecutive year that Hernandez has made an All-Star team and the sixth time in his career. Hernandez is 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA heading into his scheduled Thursday start against the Angels.