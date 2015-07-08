RHP Taijuan Walker had his five-start winning streak stopped -- albeit with a no-decision -- thanks to a shaky outing Tuesday night. He allowed six hits, three of which were home runs, and five runs in six innings during Seattle’s 11-inning win over Detroit. Walker had his streak of 111 consecutive batters without issuing a walk snapped when he issued a base on balls to Detroit C Alex Avila in the second inning, and then back-to-back homers put the Tigers ahead 3-0. Walker allowed five runs over 26 1/3 innings in his previous four starts before giving up five Tuesday night.

RHP Carson Smith came on in another non-save situation and pitched two solid innings of relief. While closer Fernando Rodney served up the tying home run, Smith entered the game with the score tied in the top of the ninth and struck out the side.

RHP Fernando Rodney blew another save Tuesday night, although he wasn’t in the game as the Mariners’ closer. Rodney came on with a one-run lead in the eighth and gave up the tying home run. Technically, Rodney was pitching in a save situation and failed to deliver, marking the fourth time in 20 chances this season that he blown a save.

LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his first home run since Sept. 27, 2013, a solo shot in the third inning Tuesday. Gutierrez homered three times over the final seven games of the 2013 season but sat out 2014 with health issues. The 32-year-old veteran spent nearly three months at Triple-A to start the 2015 season before he got called up June 24.

LHP J.A. Happ ended a nine-start winless streak his last time out, when the veteran earned the victory in a 9-5 win over Oakland on Friday. During Happ’s five June starts, the Mariners scored six total runs and never had more than two in a single game. He takes a 4-5 season record into his scheduled Wednesday start against Detroit.

CF Austin Jackson hit the first career grand slam of his career in the third inning Tuesday. The homer, his fourth of the season, gave Seattle a 4-3 lead. He later scored the game-winning run, coming around from second base on a Robinson Cano single in the 11th inning.