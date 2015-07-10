RHP Mayckol Guaipe was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. In three relief appearances for Seattle, he went 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA.

RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. He went 1-1 with one save and a 4.58 ERA in 12 outings (one start) since his mid-June demotion. Farquhar was 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA in 22 games for Seattle earlier this season.

LHP Charlie Furbush was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis. Furbush, 29, is on the DL for the second time in his career and first time since 2012. He last pitched Tuesday against the Tigers, striking out the side in his inning. He has made 33 appearances this season, recording a 2.08 ERA. “We don’t think it’s serious,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s why we are doing this, so it won’t be serious. With the All-Star break coming up, it just makes sense to get this thing quieted down and get him ready for the second half.”

LHP Vidal Nuno was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. In nine relief appearances for Seattle earlier this season, he had no record and a 2.53 ERA. He was 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in one start for Tacoma.

DH Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was hitting .332 with 12 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .899 OPS. In six games for Seattle earlier this season, Montero hit .235 with one homer and two RBIs.

LHP J.A. Happ was optioned to Class A Bakersfield on Thursday when the Mariners recalled DH Jesus Montero from Triple-A Tacoma. The move is likely temporary, with Happ due to return to the majors following the All-Star break. In 17 starts this season, Happ is 4-5 with a 4.14 ERA.