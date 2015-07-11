LHP Mike Montgomery suffered his first loss since June 18 while enduring the worst start of his young career Friday night. The 25-year-old rookie, who was making his seventh start, allowed career highs of eight hits and five runs while pitching five innings -- his shortest start yet.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his second start on Saturday night since coming off the disabled list. Iwakuma, who has a habit of giving up solo homers, served up four of them in his last outing. He missed two months with a strained lat muscle before returning to action last Monday.

RHP Danny Farquhar had another rough outing Friday night, when he gave up two home runs while seeing his ERA swell to 6.59. Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week and had tough games on back-to-back nights. His chances of being with the Mariners after the All-Star break appear to be pretty bleak.

1B Jesus Montero made his first start of the year and got his first major-league hit in more than a year with a fourth-inning single Friday night. Montero was called up Thursday and could see significant playing time this series as the Mariners are scheduled to face left-handers in the final three games of the four-game series.

CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) was not in Friday’s lineup, marking the second day in a row he did not play. He is day to day.

RF Mark Trumbo hit his second home run since being traded by the Diamondbacks with a two-run shot in the ninth inning on Friday. Trumbo homered against Los Angeles reliever Vinnie Pestano in a one-sided game.

SS Chris Taylor made his first career start in the leadoff spot and went 0-for-4 on Friday. With CF Austin Jackson missing his second consecutive game and 1B Logan Morrison getting a night off, Taylor became the ninth Mariner to bat leadoff this season.