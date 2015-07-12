RHP Taijuan Walker has won five consecutive decisions but is coming off his worst outing in more than a month. In his last time out, the 22-year-old phenom gave up six hits and five runs in six innings but wasn’t involved in the decision. Walker got off to a horrific start to the season -- he was 1-5 with a 7.33 ERA in late May -- but has since blossomed into one of the top young pitchers in the American League.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his second start since coming off the disabled list an impressive one, throwing eight shutout innings Saturday night to beat the Angels 5-0. Iwakuma, who is throwing fewer of his signature split-finger fastball pitches, relied heavily on the curve and inside fastballs in the three-hit performance.

3B Kyle Seager reached base all four times he stepped to the plate Saturday. He had two singles and walked twice -- once intentionally -while scoring two runs in Seattle’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles.

SS Brad Miller got a rare start against a left-hander on Saturday, when he went 0-for-3 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Miller is 9-for-54 (.167) against lefties this season.

RF Nelson Cruz went 3-for-3 with a double in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Angels, but his most important contribution came with the mitt. Cruz made a diving catch in right field to finish off the scoreless first inning with three runners stranded on base. “That was a game-changer,” starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma said through an interpreter.

2B Robinson Cano dodged a bullet for the second time in two weeks Saturday, when he was hit in the head by a ball again but came away from it without any major damage. Cano, who was hit by a throw two weeks ago but didn’t miss a game, took a pitch off the helmet Saturday but stayed in the game. He recoiled in time to soften the blow after being hit by a C.J. Wilson pitch.

CF Austin Jackson returned to action Saturday after sitting out the previous two games with back spasms. Jackson led off and went 0-for-4 in the win.

LF Mark Trumbo has had quite a homestand, and it looks like the problems that plagued him during his first few weeks with the Mariners are behind him. Trumbo went 2-for-3 with two RBI singles Saturday night, when he made his first start as a left fielder, and is now hitting .579 (11-for-19) during the homsetand that ends Sunday. He has raised his Mariners batting average from .146 to .228 during the first six games of the homestand.