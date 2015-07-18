RHP Mike Montgomery allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings during his 104-pitch outing. He also had a unique strikeout total as all nine were swinging strikeouts. “Tonight I thought his slider was exceptional,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He did a real nice job.”

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his sixth start of the season and third since returning from a strained right lat muscle. Iwakuma’s last outing was his best when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings last Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Lloyd McClendon said last week’s start showed that his command was improving. Iwakuma is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma Friday. Wilhelmsen had been optioned there July 3 and pitched four scoreless innings. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Wilhelmsen won’t be part of the late-inning relief group but a component of the relievers that get Seattle to the late innings.

3B Kyle Seager recorded his sixth game with two home runs and second of the season. In his last two games in New York, Seager is 6-for-9 with three home runs and six RBI. In his 14 games against the Yankees, Seager is batting .382 (21-for-55). “I grew up a Yankees fan,” said Seager, a North Carolina native. “So that’s going to be exciting for me.”

SS Brad Miller made his fourth start as Seattle’s leadoff hitter and is one of nine players to start a game in that position this season. Miller batted .362 in his final 15 games before the All-Star break and manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game he liked Miller’s plate discipline.

LHP J.A. Happ is expected to start Monday in Detroit and he will pitch 11 days after he was optioned to Class A Bakersfield. Happ is 4-5 with a 4.14 ERA and threw 103 pitches in four innings July 8.