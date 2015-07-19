RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his third start since returning from a strained right lat muscle and allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Over his last two starts, he has allowed two runs in 13 2/3 innings.

LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) was slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday but experienced minor discomfort and was shut down until Seattle’s next series in Detroit. Furbush has been on the DL since July 9 and is eligible to return next Thursday.

2B Robinson Cano had his 14th multi-home-run game but first since signing with the Mariners after the 2013 season. Cano is now hitting .300 (30-for-100) over his last 25 games. Cano and 3B Kyle Seager are the fourth set of teammates to have multi-homer games in the same series at the current Yankee Stadium. The others were Seattle’s Russell Branyan and Ichiro Suzuki in August 2010, followed by Oakland’s Brandon Allen and Coco Crisp in August 2011 and Oakland’s Brandon Moss and Yoenis Cespedes in June 2014.

RHP Felix Hernandez has enjoyed some of the best success of any visiting pitcher at Yankee Stadium, and he will try to keep that going Sunday for the Mariners. Hernandez is 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA in seven starts in New York since 2009, and that run includes two shutouts. Hernandez also is 9-6 with a 3.26 ERA in 18 starts against the Yankees. Hernandez reached 11 wins July 9 when he allowed five hits over seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.