RHP Taijuan Walker stumbled into the All-Star break and hopes the extended rest will get him back on track when he faces Detroit on Tuesday night. Walker allowed 11 runs in 11 innings in his last two starts, including a no-decision against the Tigers in which he gave up three home runs. He had allowed just nine earned runs in his seven previous starts. He still ranks ninth among qualified American League pitchers with an 8.8 strikeout rate per nine innings.

LHP Charlie Furbush threw a bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday as he tries to work his way off the 15-day disabled list. Furbush, who is battling left biceps tendinitis, was originally scheduled to join the club in Detroit this week and toss a simulated game, but that plan was scrapped after he had a minor setback. “We’ll see if he passes the bullpen test and we’ll go from there,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

3B Kyle Seager saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-5 night at Detroit on Monday. He put the ball in play on all of his at-bats but had nothing to show for it. Seager’s average dropped to .267. He batted .429 during the streak.

C Mike Zunino had a strong offensive night on Monday, a rarity this season. He entered the game at Detroit with a .158 average but drove in three runs with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the sixth. He also drew a walk in between, then grounded out in his last at-bat. “He really put together some good at-bats,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

LHP J.A. Happ took a hard-luck no-decision on Monday night at Detroit. He gave up three runs in the first two innings, then pitched five shutout innings before departing after 87 pitches. He left with the lead but reliever Mark Lowe gave up a decisive two-run homer to Ian Kinsler in the eighth. He spent last week with Class A Bakersfield because his last start in the first half was July 8.