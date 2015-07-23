LHP Mike Montgomery has three wins and a no-decision in his four road starts heading into his first appearance at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Wednesday night. That no-decision came in his first post-All-Star break outing, when he held the Yankees to three runs in six innings while recording nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old rookie has not lasted more than six innings in his three July starts after posting back-to-back complete-game shutouts in his last two June appearances. He has been stingier against right-handed batters than left-handers, holding righties to a .206 average compared to .255 against lefties. That should serve him well against the Tigers, whose top power threats are right-handed batters.

RHP Taijuan Walker could not hold a four-run lead in his first start since the All-Star break on Tuesday in Detroit. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings, including two-run home runs to J.D. Martinez and Yoenis Cespedes. He has given up 16 earned runs in his last three starts, including five home runs. His ERA ballooned to 5.06.

2B Robinson Cano had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run in Seattle’s 11-9 win at Detroit on Tuesday. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season. He is batting .421 with five runs, three home runs and six RBIs since the All-Star break. He also is 5-for-8 since moving to the cleanup spot two games ago. He has raised his season average to .260.

OF Franklin Gutierrez hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning Tuesday, which proved to be game-winner in an 11-9 victory over Detroit. Gutierrez is batting .306 since he was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma last month. It was his second home run of the season. He was out of baseball last year because of assorted injuries. “I know what my role is right now, and I try to take advantage every time I go out there,” he said. “Today was one of those days.”

CF Austin Jackson had two hits, a run and an RBI in Seattle’s 11-9 win over Detroit on Tuesday. He stole another base after stealing two against his former team on Monday, giving him a team-high 11. He has been caught eight times. “Believe it or not, he’s still learning when it comes to stealing bases,” McClendon said. “One thing we’ve tried to get him to understand is if you’re going to be a successful base-stealer you’ve got to throw fear out the window. Good base-stealers get picked off from time to time because they’re so daring.”