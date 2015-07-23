LHP Mike Montgomery had his shortest outing of the season while sustaining his fourth loss on Wednesday at Detroit. He was charged with eight runs (six earned) and six hits while walking five in 2 2/3 innings. He had pitched at least five innings in his previous nine starts. It was the first road loss of the rookie’s career. “He just didn’t make quality pitches,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He left a lot of pitches up in the zone.”

RHP Taijuan Walker is not in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot despite giving at least five runs in his last three starts, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. He couldn’t hold a four-run against Detroit on Tuesday, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings, including a pair of two-run home runs. “It was just his command,” McClendon said. “His stuff was plenty good.” Walker is scheduled to pitch Sunday against Toronto ace Mark Buerhle.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has won his last two starts and can enhance his trade value with another sharp performance at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Thursday afternoon. The impending free agent tossed eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels, then held the New York Yankees to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He made his first start after returning from a lat strain against the Tigers and surrendered four home runs on July 6. Yoenis Cespedes had one of them and enters the game with four home runs and five doubles in 27 at-bats against Iwakuma, who is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five career outings against Detroit.

3B Kyle Seager committed two errors in Seattle’s 9-4 loss at Detroit on Wednesday. Both came during the Tigers’ eight-run third inning. He was better offensively, contributing two hits and a run scored, but hit into a double play in the ninth. “It was a tough day for him,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I‘m sure he’ll bounce back.”

RF Nelson Cruz hit a pair of home runs in the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. Both came off starter Anibal Sanchez. He has 12 regular-season home runs and eight postseason homers in his career against the Tigers. It was the fourth multi-homer game of the season and 17th of his career. He now has a major league high 19 road home runs.