RHP Hisashi Iwakuma survived a shaky beginning on Thursday, holding the Detroit Tigers to two runs and six hits while striking out seven in seven innings. He gave up two runs on three hits in the first three batters he faced, then gave up just one more hit before the seventh. Iwakuma, a free agent at the end of the season, has allowed just four runs in his last three starts. That had to impress scouts from other teams and there’s a good chance he’ll be dealt before the non-waiver deadline.

3B Kyle Seager hit a first-inning home run against Detroit ace David Price on Thursday afternoon and finished the day 2-for-6. Seager came into the game as the only qualifying left-handed batter in the American League to have a .300 average or better against left-handed pitching. But he was 0-for-10 against Price before driving the first pitch over the right-field wall. He added a ninth-inning double.

C Mike Zunino delivered the game-winning hit on Thursday, a run-scoring double in the top of the 12th to give the Mariners a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He came into the game in the 10th inning after Jesus Sucre was removed for a pinch hitter. Zunino went 5-for-12 in the series after going 1-for-21 entering it. He raised his season average to .169 and added four RBI during the four games in Detroit.

RHP Fernando Rodney had another shaky outing but wound up with the win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning on Thursday. He allowed a run in five of his six previous appearances and got into danger again by hitting the first batter he faced. He also unleashed a wild pitch and issued an intentional walk before retiring Tigers James McCann on a groundout to end the threat. The former closer has a 5.59 ERA.

RHP Felix Hernandez makes his second try at collecting his 12th victory when he opposes Toronto’s R.A. Dickey in the opener of a three-game home series on Friday night. Hernandez did not get a decision in his first post-All-Star break start despite limiting the New York Yankees to one run in six innings. He has been sharp in his last four outings, holding opponents to three runs in 26 innings while striking out 25. He’s 6-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays.