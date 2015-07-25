SS Ketel Marte, one of the organization’s top prospects, is getting a look in center field while playing at Triple-A Tacoma. The 21-year-old Marte has been hitting well enough to warrant a possible promotion, but his defensive skills in the infield have left a lot to be desired.

RHP Carson Smith made the most of another save opportunity Friday, when he threw a perfect ninth inning on just 11 pitches. He now has nine saves on the season, seven behind struggling veteran Fernando Rodney.

RF Nelson Cruz had three more hits in Friday’s 5-2 win over Toronto, raising his season batting average to .307 in the process. Cruz has gone 8-for-23 since moving up to the No. 3 spot in the order.

2B Robinson Cano hit cleanup for the fifth game in a row Friday, and he delivered again. His sixth-inning triple drove in a pair of runs to turn a 2-1 game into a 4-1 Seattle lead. Cano is hitting .450 (9-for-20) since swapping spots with Nelson Cruz as the Mariners’ cleanup hitter.

LHP J.A. Happ is scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays for the first time since he was traded from Toronto for OF Michael Saunders in the offseason when the Mariners host the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Happ, who spent three years in Toronto, has had a solid season with Seattle but has struggled with his control in recent starts. For what it’s worth, the last time Happ faced a team for which he most recently pitched, he held the Houston Astros to three hits and one run over seven innings of an Aug. 1, 2014, start for the Blue Jays -- but did not factor into the decision in Toronto’s 3-1 loss.

DH Mark Trumbo hit his third homer as a Mariner with a two-run shot in Friday’s fourth inning. Trumbo is hitting .353 (18-for-51) with two home runs and eight RBIs over his past 16 games.