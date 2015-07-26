RHP Taijuan Walker hasn’t been able to sustain the success he had during a breakout June. After going 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in June, Walker has posted a 6.75 ERA this month. Since throwing six shutout innings in a July 1 win over the Padres, he has gone 0-1 with a 9.39 ERA over his past three starts. Walker is scheduled to start Sunday against Toronto.

RHP Carson Smith pitched to four batters in the ninth inning but didn’t get a single out. He took the loss after giving up two hits, two walks and two runs. His final pitch came on a two-run, bases-loaded single by Toronto 1B Chris Colabello. “For Carson, the workload’s been too much as of late,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

LHP Vidal Nuno did his part to keep Seattle in the game Saturday, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings while lining up as the probable winner before the Mariners’ bullpen collapsed in an 8-6 loss. Nuno came on for struggling starter J.A. Happ in the second inning and left with a 6-3 lead.

C Jesus Sucre ended an 0-for-16 streak that extended back to mid-May, hitting his first career home run in the second inning Saturday. Sucre’s solo shot was his first hit since May 10.

RHP Fernando Rodney had another rough outing during Saturday’s eighth inning. He came into the game with a 6-4 lead, walked the first batter then blew the save after serving up a two-run homer to pinch hitter Ezequiel Carrera. Rodney has blown five saves this season. “It has not been good as of late,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We have to get him straightened out.”

2B Robinson Cano continues to shine in the cleanup spot. He went 1-for-4. After striking out with the bases loaded in the first, Cano got another chance and hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. In six games as Seattle’s cleanup hitter, Cano is 10-for-24 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP J.A. Happ didn’t do much to show the Blue Jays they made a mistake in trading him. The pitcher couldn’t even get out of the second inning Saturday against his ex-teammates, resulting in Happ’s shortest start of the season. Happ issued two bases-loaded walks, and four walks overall, during the 43-pitch second frame. Over 1 2/3 innings, Happ gave up three runs off four walks and a hit.