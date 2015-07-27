LHP Mike Montgomery endured the roughest outing of his young career the last time he took the mound, and he’ll be looking for a much better performance during Monday’s scheduled start against Arizona. Montgomery got tagged for six hits, six earned runs and eight runs overall in just 2 2/3 innings his last time out, taking the loss at Detroit. The rookie came out of the gates strong in June but has struggled in two of his past three outings heading into Monday’s start.

3B Kyle Seager has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 11-for-28 (.393) during that span. He went 2-for-4 Sunday, marking his fifth multi-hit game during the streak.

C Mike Zunino had hits in each of his first two at-bats Sunday, and he nearly had a third with what would have been at least an extra-base hit, and possibly a homer, if not for the reaching grab of Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera in the bottom of the sixth. He ended up adding a ninth-inning single to cap off a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

LHP David Rollins got off to an inauspicious beginning in his seventh relief appearance of the season Sunday afternoon. After replacing starter Taijuan Walker to open the seventh, he gave up a home run to Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera on his first pitch. Rollins settled down to get through his only inning of work without any further damage.

SS Brad Miller made a key throw on a crazy triple play in Sunday’s fourth inning. After Toronto 2B Ryan Goins grounded into the first out at first base, Miller took a throw from 1B Mark Trumbo and, with baserunner Kevin Pillar caught between first and second, threw to home plate as Toronto’s Ezequiel Carrera broke from third. C Mike Zunino took Miller’s throw and ran toward Carrera, who danced between Zunino and third while Pillar came around second and into third base. Zunino ended up tagging both runners, who were both on third but came off the bag, to complete the unconventional triple play -- Seattle’s first since 2010. “Honestly, I didn’t know we had a triple play until someone told me a few minutes (after the game),” Miller said.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday, going 2-for-5 while hitting his team-high 25th home run of the season. Cruz went 7-for-12 during the Toronto series and is now hitting .311 on the season.

2B Robinson Cano got a start at designated hitter for the second time this season Sunday. Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third-inning single. Over his past 35 games, Cano is hitting .305 (43 of 141).

CF Austin Jackson led off Sunday’s first inning with a home run, marking the 12th time in his career, and the second time this season, that Jackson has done that. Seattle has four leadoff homers this season, with 1B Logan Morrison and OF Seth Smith each accomplishing the feat.