RHP J.C. Ramirez was acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash before Monday’s game. Ramirez, who went 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 12 appearances with Arizona this season, will work out of the bullpen for Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, the subject of trade rumors as the Mariners decide whether to begin unloading impending free agents, is scheduled to make what could be his final start in a Seattle uniform Tuesday. Iwakuma has come into his own since being activated from the disabled list earlier this month, and he could provide a solid middle-of-the-rotation veteran for a contending team.

LHP Charlie Furbush (15-day disabled list, biceps tendonitis) still hasn’t been cleared to throw, and his recovery has taken a lot longer than expected when he was placed on the DL on July 9.

LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained left middle finger) is throwing off flat ground but has yet to be cleared to throw off a mound. He’s been on the disabled list since late May.

RHP Carson Smith is showing signs of overuse. For the second outing in a row, he really struggled Monday night. He walked two batters and hit a third, taking the loss in a 4-3 defeat to Arizona. Seattle’s new closer is in a funk, but the Mariners don’t have many other options.

C Mike Zunino had an extra-base hit stolen away for the second game in a row Monday, when Arizona LF Ender Inciarte tracked down a ball at the warning track and made the catch near the top of the fence. One day earlier, Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera caught a Zunino fly ball while finishing with his glove over the fence. Zunino made up for it by delivering the tying RBI on a ninth-inning single with two outs.

2B Robinson Cano collected a hit in his eighth consecutive game Monday, then followed that single with his 11th homer of the season in the sixth, but he also had an ugly error. Cano had two chances to be the hero in the ninth and 10th innings but walked both times -- including an intentional walk with a runner on second base in the 10th.

LHP J.A. Happ didn’t have to wait long to get a chance to atone for his 1 2/3-inning start Saturday. He was back on the mound in Monday’s ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on 15 pitches. He threw 52 pitches in his Saturday start, and it’s unclear how the relief appearance will affect his next scheduled start.

DH Mark Trumbo had hits in each of his first two at-bats against his former team Monday. Trumbo, who was traded from Arizona to the Mariners on June 3, singled in the second inning and had a fifth-inning double, which resulted in Seattle’s first run when 1B Logan Morrison drove in Trumbo with an RBI single. He added another double in ninth before being lifted for a pinch runner, who came around to score the tying run.