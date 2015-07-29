LF Dustin Ackley got a rare start Tuesday and went 1-for-4. Ackley hadn’t started any of the first four games of the homestand, and he had just three previous starts since July 10 before getting the nod Tuesday.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the subject of some trade whispers in Seattle with the deadline looming later this week, but his Tuesday night performance probably won’t intrigue the potential suitors. Iwakuma gave up season highs in hits (10) and runs (six) over 5 2/3 innings in Seattle’s 8-4 loss to Arizona.

LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list retroactive to July 8. His told the News Tribune that he felt fine during the 10-pitch session. If a Thursday bullpen session goes well, he might be sent on a rehab assignment, the News Tribune reported.

3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 Tuesday to snap a seven-game hitting streak. He went 12-for-33 (.364) during the streak.

C Mike Zunino hit his 10th home run of the season Tuesday night, when he went 1-for-4 in a Seattle’s 8-4 loss to Arizona. Zunino has hit safely in eight consecutive games, going 11-for-28 (.393) over that span.

LHP J.A. Happ is still scheduled to start Thursday’s opener of the Minnesota series despite throwing an inning of relief Monday night. Happ pitched the ninth inning of that game, his first relief appearance since April 2014, but needed only 15 pitches to get through it. His last start, on Saturday, ended after just 52 pitches and 1 2/3 innings.