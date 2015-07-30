2B Robinson Cano (abdominal strain) was not in the lineup Wednesday. The injury kept Cano off the field for only the fourth time this season. He hadn’t missed a game since June 18. Brad Miller started at second base, while LF Franklin Gutierrez stepped in as the cleanup hitter. Cano underwent an MRI and is unlikely to be available for the first game or two of the Minnesota series. He probably will be the designated hitter over the weekend and could be back in the field by early next week, manager Lloyd McClendon said.

RHP Felix Hernandez endured the worst first inning he’s had in ... well, six weeks. Five batters into Wednesday’s game, Hernandez had allowed four hits and four runs, and yet that didn’t even come close to what the Astros did to him on June 12 (five hits and eight runs in one-third of an inning). Hernandez settled down Wednesday but eventually was charged with seven runs and 12 hits over 6 2/3 innings.

1B Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma with the Mariners dealing OF Dustin Ackley to the Yankees.

LHP J.A. Happ, the scheduled Thursday starter, will be coming off just two full days of rest after pitching an inning of relief Monday in a 10-inning loss to Arizona. Happ threw 15 pitches in that game after making it through just 1 2/3 innings, on 52 pitches, during his Saturday start.

1B Logan Morrison came out of Wednesday’s game with a swollen thumb. Morrison appeared to aggravate the injury during a seventh-inning at-bat, and manager Lloyd McClendon said he is day-to-day.