OF Ramon Flores and RHP Jose Ramirez were acquired by Seattle in a trade that sent INF/OF Dustin Ackley to the Yankees. Flores is hitting .286 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored in 73 games in Triple-A this season. He was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

C Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Montero has a 346/388/.551 slash line and 75 RBIs in 376 at-bats in the minors.

LHP J.A. Happ took the loss on Friday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings of work. It was the second straight start for Happ that failed to reach four innings. His ERA over his last two starts is 16.20 ERA, allowing nine runs in just five total innings pitched. “It was a beating,” Happ said. “It seemed like whatever adjustment I tried to make, they were right on it. I made some mistakes over the plate and it cost me.”

CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. For Jackson, the homer was his fourth of the season and first away from Safeco Field. Jackson has multi-hit games in four of his last five road games, hitting .348 over that span.