2B Ketel Marte was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Marte made his major league debut on Friday, playing second and hitting in the leadoff spot. Marte went 0-for-4 with a walk.

LHP Jacob Brentz was acquired from Toronto with LHP Nick Wells and LHP Rob Rasmussen for RHP Mark Lowe. Brentz an 11th-round selection in the 2013 draft, was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in six starts with Rookie Bluefield.

LHP Nick Wells, drafted in the third round in 2014, was 1-2 with Rookie Bluefield, going 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA in seven starts. He was traded Friday to the Seattle Mariners with LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Rob Rasmussen for RHP Mark Lowe.

RHP Taijuan Walker went the distance, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out 11. The complete game was the first of his career and the 11 strikeouts tied a career high. “The big thing was throwing the curveball,” Walker said. “Throwing it early for strikes kept them off balance. I knew I felt pretty good after the first inning, I felt pretty confident. We started attacking them and just kept attacking them.”

LHP Rob Rasmussen was acquired from Toronto with LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Nick Wells for RHP Mark Lowe. Rasmussen has recorded a 2.92 ERA in 11 appearances over two seasons for the Blue Jays, while going 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 34 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

RHP Jose Ramirez was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the New York Yankees. Ramirez was 3-0 with 10 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 32 appearances with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s played in 11 career games in the majors, including three this season. Ramirez had been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma but was called up on Friday.

2B Robinson Cano missed his third-straight game with an abdominal strain. Cano is hitting .263 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 98 games this year. He is considered day-to-day.

1B Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Montero was in the lineup Friday, playing first and batting ninth. Montero went 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs, including a solo homer in the sixth inning. For Montero, it was his first home run in the majors since last June 17.

INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor is hitting .170 with one RBI in 37 games this season.