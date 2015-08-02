LHP Mike Montgomery did not figure in the final decision Saturday, allowing one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. Montgomery did not allow a home run for the first time in his last six starts and lowered his season ERA to 3.07. The quality start was his eighth of the season in 12 outings. “I thought I could have been a little more efficient,” Montgomery said. “Ran into a couple of jams, I just tried to battle and keep throwing those pitches and keep getting outs.”

RF Nelson Cruz doubled in the first inning on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He also homered for the 28th time this year in the sixth, giving the Mariners a 2-1 lead. Cruz is hitting .407 during the streak with four doubles, seven homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.

2B Robinson Cano returned the lineup Saturday, batting fourth as the designated hitter. Cano missed the previous three games with an abdominal strain and went 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup but drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the first inning.

1B Logan Morrison remained out of the starting lineup on Saturday with a bruised left thumb sustained Wednesday. Morrison, who is day to day, had missed four games before entering as a pinch runner in the seventh inning. He remained in the game and played first base.