RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed one run in 8 2/3 innings of work, striking out a season-high eight and walking just one while giving up three hits. Iwakuma allowed a solo home run to Brian Dozier with one out in the ninth, snapping a streak of 41 2/3 scoreless innings against the Twins in his career. Sunday’s start was his first against Minnesota that did not end in a victory. ”He was unbelievable,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Just an amazing outing and one we desperately needed.

LHP Charlie Furbush threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on Sunday as he attempts to return from biceps tendonitis. Furbush, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8, will throw another bullpen session on Wednesday in Colorado.

RHP Vidal Nuno will start for the Mariners on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Nuno will pitch in place of LHP J.A. Happ, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon classified Tuesday’s appearance as a “spot start.”

RF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-4 with a single and a home run on Sunday. His first-inning single extended his hitting streak to a season-high 13 games. Cruz has now homered in three consecutive games and has 29 on the season.

1B Jesus Montero did not play on Sunday following a collision at first with Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario on Saturday night. Montero, who has a history of concussions, is not believed to have sustained one on Saturday and McClendon called his absence from the lineup as “precautionary.”