RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was 0-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 34 games. In three appearances for Seattle earlier this season. Guaipe went 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA.

LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Barring a setback, he then will go to Triple-A Tacoma for a brief rehab assignment.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, his 16th homer, one RBI and three runs scored. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 24 games, going 33-for-102 (.324) in that span with seven doubles, four homers, six RBIs and nine walks.

RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned after the game to Triple-A Tacoma, and the Mariners will make a corresponding move Tuesday. They acquired Ramirez and OF Ramon Flores on Thursday from the Yankees in the deal that sent Dustin Ackley to New York.

RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a spot for RHP Mayckol Guaipe. Ramirez was acquired from the Yankees last week and did not make an appearance for the Mariners. In three appearances for New York this season, he allowed five runs in three innings.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 14 games, five shy of his career high set in 2010 with Texas. During the current streak, Cruz is hitting .429 (27-for-63) with four doubles, nine homers and 13 RBIs. He has homered in four consecutive games, all on the road, giving Cruz 30 homers this season, including a major-league leading 23 on the road. Cruz homered in five consecutive games earlier this season from April 11-15.

RHP Felix Hernandez, in his debut against the Rockies, allowed a season-high 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings and four runs with one walk and nine strikeouts, his most since he also had nine strikeouts April 24 against Minnesota. Since the beginning of last season, Hernandez is 8-0 with a 1.65 ERA (81 2/3 innings, 15 earned runs) in 12 starts following a loss.

1B Jesus Montero doubled home two runs in Seattle’s four-run first and finished 1-for-4. He began his second stint with the Mariners this season when they recalled him from Triple-A Tacoma on July 31. He went 4-for-8 with a homer and two doubles in three weekend games at Minnesota. Montero has just 10 at-bats with the Mariners during a 10-day stay last month, went back to Tacoma and hit .472 (17-for-36) in nine games there with seven extra-base hits. Montero figures to get an extended look the balance of the season as the Mariners, who are 49-58 and looking toward 2016, want to determine whether Montero, 25, can produce at the big league level.