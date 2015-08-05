RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was 0-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 34 games. In three appearances for Seattle earlier this season. Guaipe went 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA.

RHP Mayckol Guaipe, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma where he went 0-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 34 appearances. He pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run on Kyle Parker’s first major league homer. In his past 15 appearances with Tacoma, Guaipe has a 1.42 ERA after compiling a 4.37 ERA in his first 19 games of the season. In three games with the Mariners during two previous stints this season, Guaipe is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA.

LHP Mike Montgomery will start Saturday against Texas with two extra days of rest. The Mariners are off Thursday, and Hisashi Iwakuma will start the series opener against the Rangers on Friday on his regular fifth day. The off day enables the Mariners to give rookie Montgomery take the mound on Saturday with six days of rest. “He is still a young kid,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We have to watch his innings and be careful of his innings.” Felix Hernandez will start Sunday with one additional day of rest. The Mariners haven’t named a starter for Monday when they open a series against Baltimore. Long reliever Vidal Nuno, who made a spot start Tuesday against Colorado, would be on turn for that start. But Taijuan Walker, who starts Wednesday against the Rockies, could pitch in that spot on normal rest.

LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Barring a setback, he then will go to Triple-A Tacoma for a brief rehab assignment.

RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday night’s game. The Mariners acquired Ramirez and outfielder Ramon Flores on Thursday from the Yankees in the deal that sent outfielder Dustin Ackley to New York. Ramirez did not make any appearances for the Mariners in his brief stay with the club. In 32 appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Ramirez went 3-0 with 10 saves and a 2.90 ERA along with 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.

RF Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 15 games, four shy of his career-high streak in July 2010 with Texas. During his current streak, Cruz is hitting .433 (29-for-67) with four doubles, 10 homers, 14 RBIs and four walks. Cruz led off the seventh with a homer, giving him homers in five consecutive games, all on the road. It was Cruz’s 31st homer of the season and 24th on the road. This is the second time Cruz has homered in five consecutive games this season. The only other major leaguer to do it this season is Dodgers rookie OF Joc Pederson.

RHP Felix Hernandez had nine strikeouts and was the winning pitcher Monday in the Mariners’ 8-7 victory. Hernandez now has 2,091 career strikeouts and moved into fourth place all-time on the list of strikeouts before age 30. Hernandez, who turns 30 on April 8, 2016, trails Walter Johnson (2,305), Sam McDowell (2,271) and Bert Blyleven (2,250).