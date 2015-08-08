SS Ketel Marte made some more noise out of the leadoff spot Friday, when he had an infield single and a walk in four plate appearances. The rookie is getting a long look in that role as veteran Austin Jackson has been dropped down in the lineup.

LHP Mike Montgomery has had a tough time maintaining the level of success he carried through the first few weeks that followed his major-league debut earlier this season. Montgomery hasn’t earned a win in nearly a month, as the Mariners are 0-5, with three one-run losses, over his past five starts. He is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Texas.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was moved up one spot to pitch on four-days’ rest Friday, and it worked out for the better. Iwakuma survived a shaky first couple of innings to throw a career-high 118 pitches in beating Texas 4-3. “He was in such a good groove,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of moving him up, “I didn’t want to mess with that.”

RF Nelson Cruz continued his latest power surge with another home run Friday, giving him six in the seven games played since July 31. His 11 home runs since the All-Star break are the most in the American League. Cruz also extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest by a Mariner this season.

DH Jesus Montero added two more hits Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a double. He raised his average to .344 in two stints with the Mariners this season and is 8-for-22 since his latest promotion. Montero is being given his best opportunity to prove what he can do on a full-time basis as the Mariners evaluate their younger players down the stretch.

LF Mark Trumbo hit his fourth home run as a Mariner on Friday, when he went 1-for-3 in the win over Texas. Over the past nine games, Trumbo is hitting .394 (13-for-33).