LHP Charlie Furbush threw a 40-pitch bullpen session before Saturday’s game and could be on pace to make a rehab start soon. Furbush has been out with biceps tendinitis since July 9.

LHP Rob Rasmussen made his home debut as a Mariner on Saturday and it didn’t go well. Rasmussen, who was acquired in the trade for veteran reliever Mark Lowe at the trade deadline, came on to open the 10th inning and gave up singles to the first five batters he faced before Texas C Chris Gimenez broke the game open with a two-run single. Rasmussen ended up being charged with six hits and six runs without getting an out in his first loss of the season.

LHP David Rollins had one of his more effective outings in a stressful situation Friday when he came on in the fifth inning of a tie game and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings.

LF Brad Miller was in the lineup in left field for the fifth time this season while getting a rare start against a left-hander on Saturday. Miller entered the game with a .429 career average against Texas starter Martin Perez, and he added an RBI single in the fourth. Miller finished the game at shortstop as the Mariners made a series of defensive changes while bringing on two pinch hitters in the late innings.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a first-inning single on Saturday. It’s the longest streak by a Mariner this season. He added a fourth-inning double to extend his streak with at least one extra-base hit to eight games, the second longest in team history. Cruz went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .425 (34-for-80) during the 18-game streak.

RHP Fernando Rodney, the Mariners’ displaced closer, had an encouraging outing in one inning of scoreless work Saturday. He allowed one hit in the eighth, needing only 15 pitches to get through the inning unscathed while the score remained 3-3.

OF Franklin Gutierrez was not available Saturday because of the flu. He was the only Mariners position player not to get into the game.

RHP Felix Hernandez has had some notorious struggles against Texas during his career, but he has experienced a lot of success this season. Hernandez is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA against the Rangers heading into his scheduled Sunday start. During his career, Hernandez owns a 14-21 record and 3.92 ERA in games against Texas. The Rangers have eight more wins against Hernandez than any other team in baseball during his 11-year career.