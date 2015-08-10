CF Ketel Marte had two hits Sunday and recorded his first career stolen base. The rookie utility player, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on July 31, has played center field, shortstop and second base this season.

LHP Vidal Nuno is scheduled to make his second start of the season as the Mariners have pulled him out of the bullpen after trading LHP J.A. Happ to Pittsburgh. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Nuno’s scheduled Monday start against Baltimore is another “spot start,” adding that no one at Triple-A is pitching well enough to warrant a promotion at this time. In his first start, Nuno gave up five hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings; he did not factor into the decision.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 19 games, matching a career best, and hit his 33rd home run of the season Sunday. He matched the Angels’ Mike Trout for the most homers in the American League and has at least one extra-base hit in nine consecutive games. “It’s unbelievable what he’s accomplished,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “You look up at the (score)board, and it’s almost jaw-dropping.”

RHP Fernando Rodney got pushed into action again Sunday, when the Mariners had very few options in their overworked bullpen, and he responded with a scoreless eighth inning. Rodney walked the first batter, bringing a chorus of boos from the hometown fans, then he gave up a one-out single to 1B Mitch Moreland before getting out of the jam with back-to-back outs.

RHP Felix Hernandez had another solid outing against Texas on Sunday, when he allowed just two runs off six hits over seven innings. Hernandez, who has struggled against the Rangers over his career, is now 3-0 With a 2.08 ERA

1B Jesus Montero hit his second home run of the season to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday. Montero is hitting .325 this season and has been making the most of his second call-up, an extended one that may make or break his future in the Seattle organization.