RHP Mayckol Guaipe had one of his finest outings, despite giving up a homer to Baltimore’s Chris Davis, on Monday. That was the only hit he allowed while throwing three innings and allowing the Mariners to get away with using only three pitchers.

RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his 23rd start of the season Tuesday, and it remains to be seen how many more he’ll make. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before Monday’s game that the team will monitor the innings of Walker and fellow starter Mike Montgomery down the stretch. “My responsibility to Taijuan Walker and to the organization is to make sure we keep our pitchers as healthy as we possibly can,” McClendon said. “And being mindful of his innings is part of that process.” Walker has logged 129 innings in this, his first full major-league season, heading into Tuesday’s start. Walker, who will turn 23 later this week, has never thrown more than 141 1/3 innings over a full season -- including his minor-league starts.

LHP Charlie Furbush (15-day disabled list, biceps tendonitis) threw another 40-pitch bullpen session Monday and could be ready to make a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma.

LHP Vidal Nuno threw five quality innings in his second start of the season Monday. The converted reliever allowed five hits and two runs but suffered the loss. Before Monday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon said Nuno will make at least one more start because the Mariners have limited options in terms of starters.

RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest of his career, with a fourth-inning single. Cruz went 1-for-4 against his former team, also reaching base on an error to lead off the ninth.

LF Franklin Gutierrez was back in the lineup Monday after missing the entire Texas series with the flu. He made a triumphant return with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the second inning, marking the second game in a row (he last played on Aug. 5) that Gutierrez has homered.