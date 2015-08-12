RHP Taijuan Walker was so shaky in the top of the first inning Tuesday night that the Mariners got their bullpen going and sent pitching coach Rick Waits to the mound for a visit. Walker, who had just given up a two-run single, settled down to retire 15 of the next 16 batters en route to a six-inning performance that saw him allow just five hits and two runs in a no-decision.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the subject of deadline trade rumors, then he faltered in his final start of July. He ended up staying in Seattle and turning in back-to-back solid outings to start the month of August. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against Baltimore.

RF Nelson Cruz had to come out of Tuesday’s game after six innings because of neck spasms.

DH Nelson Cruz (stiff neck) was held out of Wednesday’s game but should be available when the Mariners return to action Friday.

2B Robinson Cano had singles on each of his first three at-bats Tuesday. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, getting stranded on base in the third, fifth and seventh innings of the 6-5 win.

CF Austin Jackson was back in the leadoff spot, if only for the night, Tuesday. The Mariners’ primary leadoff hitter through the All-Star break, Jackson has moved down in the lineup to make way for rookie UT Ketel Marte to bat leadoff in recent weeks. Marte was not in the lineup Tuesday but ended up coming on as a replacement when RF Nelson Cruz left the game with neck spasms. Jackson not only led off the game but also finished it, with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th to beat Baltimore 6-5.

1B/OF Logan Morrison was having a horrible game with his bat Tuesday night, having gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and six runners left on base as he came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 10th. Morrison delivered with a double down the left-field line against a defensive shift, then he came around to score the game-winning run.