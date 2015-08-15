LHP Mike Montgomery’s pitching woes continued at Fenway Park on Friday night. Allowing nine runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings, Montgomery is now winless in seven starts and has a 7.99 ERA over that span. “I’ve had some struggles for longer periods of time than this, so I‘m not worried about it,” Montgomery said. “I‘m going to come back out here, get my work in, and get ready for the next one.”

RF Nelson Cruz, DHing after missing a game with a sore neck, saw his 21-game hitting streak come to an end in Friday night’s loss. He walked his first time up, then struck out twice before Boston 2B Brock Holt robbed him of a bloop single in the eighth inning. “It’s always good to be consistent. That’s what you [like] to see,” he said. “I [saw] a lot of pitches today, so that was good. Fouled off a lot of pitches, so that was really positive.” Cruz’s walk extended his streak of reaching base to 25 games.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who led the American League in wins (14) and was seventh in strikeouts (145), eighth in ERA (3.11), ninth in innings pitched (150 2/3) and 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (8.66) pitches the middle game of the three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday night. He will make his 18th career start against the Red Sox, coming in with an 8-3 record and 3.21 ERA lifetime against Boston -- 3-1 with a 2.60 in eight starts at Fenway.

CF Austin Jackson mistimed his jump on what turned out to be a two-run triple for Boston’s Brock Holt, capping the six-run third inning. But Jackson collected a pair of doubles for the second straight game -- the first time in his career he’s done that -- and he has six hits during a three-game hitting streak.