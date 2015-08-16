RHP Mayckol Guaipe was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The 25-year-old reliever is 0-3 with a 7.50 ERA over 12 innings in eight appearances with the Mariners this season.

RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Farquhar, a valuable member of Seattle’s bullpen in 2014 with a 2.66 ERA over 71 innings in 66 appearances, is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games this season. In the minors, Farquhar boasted a 3.62 ERA over 32 1/3 innings in 22 appearances this year. “He’s thrown extremely well,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s close to being where he needs to be. ... We need him back being the guy he’s capable of being.”

LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session without any hitches Friday and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday in Texas. “He’s been throwing for quite a while so his arm’s in great shape,” said manager Lloyd McClendon, adding that Paxton likely will make two or three rehab starts with Triple-A Tacoma before returning. Paxton is 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA over 58 1/3 innings in 10 appearances this year.

RF/DH Nelson Cruz belted his major-league-leading 35th home run, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and drove in three runs to pace a Mariners offense that scored 10 runs in what still turned out to be a blowout loss. Cruz has now reached base via hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 26 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors. His career-high 21-game hitting streak came to an end Friday night.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in one of his worst starts of the season as he allowed a season-worst 10 runs on 12 hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. “He just threw a clunker. That’s the way it is,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. Hernandez said, “That was embarrassing. I could not get the ball down. Every pitch I threw, they hit it.” Hernandez, the AL leader in wins, fell to 14-7 and saw his ERA balloon from 3.11 to 3.65.