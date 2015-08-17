LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) completed his bullpen session Sunday, but did not see any improvement. “We’re sending him back to Seattle to see the doctor,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, adding that the team should know more by Wednesday. Furbush has been on the disabled list since July 9 (retroactive to July 8) and has not pitched in a game since July 7. Furbush is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in 33 appearances prior to his injury.

3B Kyle Seager snapped out of his funk, slapping an RBI single to right in the 12th inning to give the Mariners an insurance run in Sunday’s win. Seager (2-for-7) was hitless in his last 26 at-bats with runners in scoring position before his timely extra-innings hit. “I‘m not stressing about that,” Seager said. “You can’t change it in one swing. You go, you take the same approach (as in) any other situation and everything will work out.”

C Mike Zunino is developing a knack for clutch hits. For the fifth time this season Sunday, Zunino (2-for-6) drove in the game-winning run for Seattle with his RBI-single to left in the 12th inning. “I thought it was really, really important to win this ballgame. To lose this game would have been real tough,” said Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, referring to the first two games of the series in which Seattle was outscored 37-11 in back-to-back blowout defeats.

LHP Vidal Nuno couldn’t snap his winless streak, as the Mariners’ southpaw failed to record a victory for a major league-worst 18th straight start. Nuno (1-1) lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk in Boston. His last win came over a year ago -- ironically, against the Red Sox on June 27, 2014 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “It was just the heat,” said Nuno. “The weather just got to me.”

RF/DH Nelson Cruz hit his major league-leading 36th home run Sunday to extend his career-high on-base streak to 27 games, the longest active streak in the majors/American League. Despite his personal-best 21-game hitting streak ending Friday, Cruz had homers in two of three games in Boston. Cruz is batting .321 (143-for-445) with 74 RBIs over 115 games.

LF Franklin Gutierrez recorded his second career multi-homer game and drove in four runs Sunday. It was the second career multi-homer game for Gutierrez (2-for-4), who blasted a solo shot to deep center in the first inning and belted a three-run bomb to right two frames later. Gutierrez now has seven home runs and owns a .313 batting average (26-for-83) in 31 games.