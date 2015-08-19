RHP Hisashi Iwakuma recorded his 150th career win in the 3-2 win over the Rangers Tuesday between his time in Seattle (43 wins) and Japan (107). Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon made it clear after the game that he thinks Iwakuma still has some wins in him. “I hope I‘m here to see him get 200,” McClendon said.

LHP James Paxton, who has been on the disabled list with a strained left middle finger, threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday. Paxton is slated to throw a bullpen Thursday and could start a rehab assignment after that. Paxton said he felt good after his two 15-pitch innings Tuesday “I felt really good,” Paxton said. “They key thing was to have no pain between pitches, and I had no pain whatsoever. It was warm out there, so I got loose really easy.”

3B Kyle Seager, who has feasted on the Rangers throughout his career, kept that run going with a first-inning double Tuesday. It was his 15th career double at Globe Life Park, the most by any opposing player since start of 2011. He also has 22 extra-base hits in Texas, which is the most by any player. He’s a career .325 hitter against the Rangers.

OF Nelson Cruz extended his streak of reaching base to 29 straight games in the first inning with an RBI double. It’s the longest streak in the American League this season. The streak is now the fourth longest in the majors this season. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday has the longest at 45. Next up on the list for Cruz would be Cincinnati’s Joey Votto, who reached in 32 straight. The Cruz streak is the longest by a Mariner since Robinson Cano reached in 31-straight games last year.

OF Seth Smith homered in the first inning, giving the Mariners six players in double figures in home runs in 2015. There are only four other teams in the majors to have at least six players with 10 home runs. Houston leads the way with eight.