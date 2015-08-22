FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 22, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace injured LHP Joe Beimel. Rasmussen, 26, went 2-1 with a 16.20 ERA in eight games with the Mariners earlier this month. Seattle acquired him from Toronto along with RHP Jose Ramirez in exchange for RHP Mark Lowe on July 31. Optioned to the minors earlier this week, he made one scoreless appearance for Tacoma.

LHP Joe Beimel was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to posterior inflammation in his left shoulder. The Mariners gave no timetable on his anticipated return. The 38-year-old veteran has a 2-1 record with one save and a 4.78 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season. In his first 37 games, Beimel made 27 scoreless appearances.

