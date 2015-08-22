LHP Charlie Furbush had an MRI exam that revealed a small tear in his biceps, the Seattle Times reported. The good news was that Furbush was unlikely to need surgery, but it appears unlikely that he will pitch for the Mariners again this season. Furbush has been on the disabled list since July 9, and the injury has not progressed.

LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) is finally ready to begin a rehab stint. He is scheduled to throw 45-50 pitches Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma.

LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace injured LHP Joe Beimel. Rasmussen, 26, went 2-1 with a 16.20 ERA in eight games with the Mariners earlier this month. Seattle acquired him from Toronto along with RHP Jose Ramirez in exchange for RHP Mark Lowe on July 31. Optioned to the minors earlier this week, he made one scoreless appearance for Tacoma.

LHP Rob Rasmussen returned to the Mariners after just one appearance at Triple-A Tacoma. Rasmussen was recalled Friday when veteran LHP Joe Beimel was placed on the disabled list. Rasmussen came on for struggling RHP Fernando Rodney in the eighth inning Friday night and walked two batters with the bases loaded before serving up a two-run single. That left him with a 14.63 ERA this season.

LHP Vidal Nuno has settled in as somewhat of a full-time starter in the Seattle rotation, despite not making it past five innings in any of his three starts. Struggles by starters with the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma club, particularly LHP Roenis Elias, have kept the organization from making a move to promote someone since the trade of LHP J.A. Happ. Nuno is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season, and the 35th of his career, Saturday night against the White Sox.

RHP Fernando Rodney has had plenty of time to try and work his way out of his season-long struggles, but it just is not happening. The 38-year-old former closer had another rough outing Friday (three runs in one-third of an inning), and his days with the Mariners are dwindling.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed four or more runs in a game for the fourth time in five starts Friday night. The six-inning, nine-hit, four-run game left Hernandez with an 8.47 ERA since July 29 and a 3.74 ERA on the season.

LHP Joe Beimel was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game with what the team is calling posterior inflammation in his left shoulder. Beimel, 38, really struggled over his past five appearances, in which he allowed 10 earned runs while getting just six outs. After his latest outing, in which Beimel gave up three home runs, manager Lloyd McClendon mentioned the possibility of a DL stint.